POLL-Indian rupee to remain range-bound in near-term, inch up in a year

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

March 06, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by Milounee Purohit for Reuters ->

By Milounee Purohit

BENGALURU, March 6 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee will trade in a narrow range against the U.S. dollar over coming months and gain slightly in a year as the Reserve Bank of India continues to intervene in currency markets, according to a Reuters poll of strategists.

Unlike most emerging market currencies, the rupee INR=IN has showed remarkable stability against the dollar, thanks to the RBI's hefty foreign exchange reserves INFXR=ECI of over $619 billion, which it has used to absorb excess volatility.

The rupee lost around 0.6% against the dollar in 2023 but was up about 0.4% this year, a negligible gain for the world's fastest-growing major economy, showing how tightly the currency is being managed.

Median forecasts in the March 1-6 poll of 45 analysts forecast the rupee trading around where it was on Wednesday by month-end, 82.90/$. It was expected to gain less than 0.1% to change hands around 82.75/$ at end-May.

That outlook has been largely unchanged for several months.

"We expect USD/INR to appreciate gradually over the next few months...However, the RBI is likely to absorb these additional inflows, keeping a steady hold on INR," wrote Aditi Gupta, an economist at Bank of Baroda.

Indian stock indices hit all-time highs this month, including on Wednesday, suggesting strong demand from foreign investors for the country's assets.

The RBI is expected to cut its key repo rate by 50 basis points this year, compared to 75-100 basis points of easing due from the U.S. Federal Reserve, propping up the rupee on expected higher interest rate differentials.

(Reporting by Milounee Purohit; Polling by Devayani Sathyan and Anant Chandak; Editing by Ross Finley and Sharon Singleton)

((Milounee.Purohit@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

