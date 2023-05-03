POLL-Indian rupee to drift up marginally vs dollar in coming year

By Madhumita Gokhale

BENGALURU, May 3 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee will trade around current levels three months from now and make slight gains against the dollar in a year, but much depends in the short-term on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate stance, a Reuters poll of FX analysts found.

Having fallen more than 10% in 2022, when it was one of the worst performing Asian currencies, the Indian rupee INR=IN has done better than most so far this year by steadying about 1%. Though Indonesian rupiah is the clear outperformer, having gained 6.0%.

The partially-convertible rupee was expected to be at 81.86 per dollar at the end of May and 81.83 per dollar by end-July, according to the median forecasts of an April 28-May 3 Reuters survey of 39 foreign exchange analysts. It was trading around 81.80 per dollar on Wednesday.

According to the median view, the rupee will barely gain 1% to reach 81.00 per dollar a year from now although forecasts ranged widely, from 77.97 to 86.00 per dollar.

With the Reserve Bank of India expected to keep its policy interest rate on hold for the remainder of the year following a pause last month, what the Fed has to say about U.S. rates will be the main driver.

The Fed is widely expected to hike its benchmark rate by 25 basis points when it concludes a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday. But markets also foresee a significant chance for a further rise in U.S. rates in coming months and low chances of cuts any time soon, suggesting the dollar will remain resilient and prevent the rupee from making any major gains.

"If the Fed decides to hike rates one more time, but signals that they are now perhaps going to go on some sort of a pause, then that could be positive for the rupee," said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank.

Some analysts said the RBI would intervene in the market by selling dollars as it did last year to prevent excessive rupee volatility.

"(FX) reserves are still down from their peak, but we don't think this is a concern as the buffer of reserves fares well on adequacy measures," noted Thamashi De Silva, assistant India economist at Capital Economics.

"This would allow the RBI to intervene in the FX market as it did throughout last year when the rupee came under pressure."

(Reporting by Madhumita Gokhale; Polling by Anant Chandak and Devayani Sathyan; Editing by Hari Kishan, Ross Finley)

((madhumita.gokhale@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.