POLL-Indian RBI likely to set underwriting fee in 0.22 paise to 1.25 paise band

Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Reuters
The Indian government aims to raise at least 320 billion rupees ($4.01 billion)through sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in 0.22 paise to 1.25 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

7.38% 2027

90

0.22 paise

0.20 paise

0.40 paise

FRB 2028

40

1.25 paise

1.00 paise

2.25 paise

7.54% 2036

110

0.25 paise

0.20 paise

0.35 paise

6.99% 2051

80

0.30 paise

0.25 paise

0.50 paise

($1 = 79.8750 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

