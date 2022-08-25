POLL-Indian RBI likely to set underwriting fee in 0.22 paise to 1.25 paise band
MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 320 billion rupees ($4.01 billion)through sale of bonds on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in 0.22 paise to 1.25 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
7.38% 2027
90
0.22 paise
0.20 paise
0.40 paise
FRB 2028
40
1.25 paise
1.00 paise
2.25 paise
7.54% 2036
110
0.25 paise
0.20 paise
0.35 paise
6.99% 2051
80
0.30 paise
0.25 paise
0.50 paise
($1 = 79.8750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))
