POLL-Indian cenbank may set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.35%-6.90% band
MUMBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 220 billion Indian rupees ($2.67 billion) through sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Thursday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cut-off yields at 6.35%, 6.71% and 6.90% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
91-day
100
6.35%
6.30%
6.36%
182-day
60
6.71%
6.69%
6.75%
364-day
60
6.90%
6.88%
6.93%
($1 = 82.3250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir ; Editing by Neha Arora)
((dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))
