POLL-Indian cenbank may set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.35%-6.90% band

MUMBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 220 billion Indian rupees ($2.67 billion) through sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cut-off yields at 6.35%, 6.71% and 6.90% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

91-day

100

6.35%

6.30%

6.36%

182-day

60

6.71%

6.69%

6.75%

364-day

60

6.90%

6.88%

6.93%

($1 = 82.3250 Indian rupees)

