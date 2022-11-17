POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set underwriting fee in 0.20-0.25 paise band

MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.68 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.20 paise to 0.25 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

6.69% 2024

40

0.20 paise

0.18 paise

0.25 paise

7.10% 2029

60

0.25 paise

0.23 paise

0.30 paise

7.54% 2036

110

0.25 paise

0.22 paise

0.30 paise

7.40% 2062

90

0.23 paise

0.20 paise

0.30 paise

($1 = 81.6000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

