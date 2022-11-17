POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set underwriting fee in 0.20-0.25 paise band

MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.68 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.20 paise to 0.25 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
6.69% 2024
40
0.20 paise
0.18 paise
0.25 paise
7.10% 2029
60
0.25 paise
0.23 paise
0.30 paise
7.54% 2036
110
0.25 paise
0.22 paise
0.30 paise
7.40% 2062
90
0.23 paise
0.20 paise
0.30 paise
($1 = 81.6000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
