POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set underwriting fee in 0.16-0.22 paisa band for green bonds

MUMBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 80 billion rupees ($980.72 million) through the sale of bonds on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.16 paisa and 0.22 paisa range for five-year and 10-year bonds, according to a Reuters poll of nine traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
5-year
40
0.16
0.12 paisa
0.25 paisa
10-year
40
0.22
0.12 paisa
0.30 paisa
($1 = 81.5730 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.