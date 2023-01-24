Stocks

POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set underwriting fee in 0.16-0.22 paisa band for green bonds

January 24, 2023 — 10:48 pm EST

MUMBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 80 billion rupees ($980.72 million) through the sale of bonds on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.16 paisa and 0.22 paisa range for five-year and 10-year bonds, according to a Reuters poll of nine traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

5-year

40

0.16

0.12 paisa

0.25 paisa

10-year

40

0.22

0.12 paisa

0.30 paisa

($1 = 81.5730 Indian rupees)

