POLL--Indian cenbank likely to set underwriting fee in 0.15-0.25 paise band

MUMBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.38 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.15 paise to 0.25 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of eight traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

7.38% 2027

70

0.15 paise

0.12 paise

0.22 paise

7.26% 2032

120

0.20 paise

0.15 paise

0.30 paise

7.36% 2052

90

0.25 paise

0.20 paise

0.35 paise

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Vero; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.