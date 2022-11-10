POLL--Indian cenbank likely to set underwriting fee in 0.15-0.25 paise band

MUMBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.38 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.15 paise to 0.25 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of eight traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
7.38% 2027
70
0.15 paise
0.12 paise
0.22 paise
7.26% 2032
120
0.20 paise
0.15 paise
0.30 paise
7.36% 2052
90
0.25 paise
0.20 paise
0.35 paise
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Vero; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
