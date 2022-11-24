POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set underwriting fee in 0.15-0.20 paise band

MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.43 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.15 paise to 0.20 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of nine traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
7.38% 2027
70
0.15
0.10
0.20
7.26% 2032
120
0.17
0.12
0.20
7.36% 2052
90
0.20
0.15
0.50
($1 = 81.6800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Anant Chandak; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
