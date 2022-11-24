Stocks

POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set underwriting fee in 0.15-0.20 paise band

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

November 24, 2022 — 10:43 pm EST

Written by Bhakti Tambe and Anant Chandak for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.43 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.15 paise to 0.20 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of nine traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

7.38% 2027

70

0.15

0.10

0.20

7.26% 2032

120

0.17

0.12

0.20

7.36% 2052

90

0.20

0.15

0.50

($1 = 81.6800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Anant Chandak; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.