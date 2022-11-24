POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set underwriting fee in 0.15-0.20 paise band

MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.43 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.15 paise to 0.20 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of nine traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

7.38% 2027

70

0.15

0.10

0.20

7.26% 2032

120

0.17

0.12

0.20

7.36% 2052

90

0.20

0.15

0.50

($1 = 81.6800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Anant Chandak; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.