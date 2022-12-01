POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set underwriting fee in 0.10-0.15 paise band

MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 300 billion rupees ($3.70 billion)through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.10 paise to 0.15 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of eight traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

6.69% 2024

40

0.10 paise

0.08 paise

0.15 paise

7.38% 2027

60

0.11 paise

0.08 paise

0.18 paise

7.54% 2036

110

0.11 paise

0.08 paise

0.20 paise

7.40% 2062

90

0.15 paise

0.12 paise

0.25 paise

($1 = 81.0850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Bhakti Tambe; Editing)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.