POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set underwriting fee in 0.10-0.15 paise band

MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 300 billion rupees ($3.70 billion)through the sale of bonds on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.10 paise to 0.15 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of eight traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
6.69% 2024
40
0.10 paise
0.08 paise
0.15 paise
7.38% 2027
60
0.11 paise
0.08 paise
0.18 paise
7.54% 2036
110
0.11 paise
0.08 paise
0.20 paise
7.40% 2062
90
0.15 paise
0.12 paise
0.25 paise
($1 = 81.0850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Bhakti Tambe; Editing)
