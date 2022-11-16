POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set T-Bills cut-off yield in 6.45%-6.94% band

MUMBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 220 billion Indian rupees ($2.70 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.45%, 6.77% and 6.94% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
91-day
100
6.45%
6.42%
6.50%
182-day
60
6.77%
6.74%
6.80%
364-day
60
6.94%
6.90%
6.98%
($1 = 81.5100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Devayani Sathyan; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
