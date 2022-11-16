POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set T-Bills cut-off yield in 6.45%-6.94% band

MUMBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 220 billion Indian rupees ($2.70 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.45%, 6.77% and 6.94% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.

Note Quantum (in bln rupees) Median Min Max 91-day 100 6.45% 6.42% 6.50% 182-day 60 6.77% 6.74% 6.80% 364-day 60 6.94% 6.90% 6.98% ($1 = 81.5100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Devayani Sathyan; Editing by Savio D'Souza) ((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

