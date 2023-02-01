POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cutoff yield for T-Bills in 6.50%-6.93% band

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 290 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.50%, 6.89% and 6.93%, respectively, according to a Reuters poll of nine traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
91-day
70
6.50%
6.47%
6.51%
182-day
120
6.89%
6.86%
6.90%
364-day
100
6.93%
6.91%
6.95%
($1 = 81.8125 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
