POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cutoff yield for T-Bills in 6.50%-6.93% band

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 290 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.50%, 6.89% and 6.93%, respectively, according to a Reuters poll of nine traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

91-day

70

6.50%

6.47%

6.51%

182-day

120

6.89%

6.86%

6.90%

364-day

100

6.93%

6.91%

6.95%

($1 = 81.8125 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.