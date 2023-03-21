POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.70%-7.73% band

MUMBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 391.21 billion rupees ($4.73 billion) on Tuesday through a sale bonds maturing in three years to 30 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.70%-7.73% band, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

3-year

5

7.40%

7.38%

7.47%

6-8 year

23.6

7.65%-7.69%

7.57%

7.72%

9-11 year

117

7.70%-7.73%

7.69%

7.76%

12-30 year

245.61

7.70%-7.75%

7.65%

7.80%

($1 = 82.6440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Varun H K)

