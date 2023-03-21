POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.70%-7.73% band

MUMBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 391.21 billion rupees ($4.73 billion) on Tuesday through a sale bonds maturing in three years to 30 years.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.70%-7.73% band, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
3-year
5
7.40%
7.38%
7.47%
6-8 year
23.6
7.65%-7.69%
7.57%
7.72%
9-11 year
117
7.70%-7.73%
7.69%
7.76%
12-30 year
245.61
7.70%-7.75%
7.65%
7.80%
($1 = 82.6440 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Varun H K)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.