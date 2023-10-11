POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.87%-7.13% band

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 240 billion rupees ($2.88 billion) through the sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.87%, 7.10% and 7.13% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

91-day

70

6.87%

6.86%

6.90%

182-day

80

7.10%

7.07%

7.11%

364-day

90

7.13%

7.10%

7.14%

($1 = 83.2325 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.