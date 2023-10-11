POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.87%-7.13% band

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 240 billion rupees ($2.88 billion) through the sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.87%, 7.10% and 7.13% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
91-day
70
6.87%
6.86%
6.90%
182-day
80
7.10%
7.07%
7.11%
364-day
90
7.13%
7.10%
7.14%
($1 = 83.2325 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
