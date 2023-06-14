POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.80%-6.90% band

MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 320 billion rupees ($3.89 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day treasury bills on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.80%, 6.89% and 6.90% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

91-day

120

6.80%

6.79%

6.83%

182-day

120

6.89%

6.88%

6.90%

364-day

80

6.90%

6.88%

6.92%

($1 = 82.2925 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.