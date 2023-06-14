POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.80%-6.90% band

MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 320 billion rupees ($3.89 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day treasury bills on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.80%, 6.89% and 6.90% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
91-day
120
6.80%
6.79%
6.83%
182-day
120
6.89%
6.88%
6.90%
364-day
80
6.90%
6.88%
6.92%
($1 = 82.2925 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
