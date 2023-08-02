POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.71%-6.89% band

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 240 billion rupees ($2.91 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.71%, 6.86% and 6.89% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

91-day

100

6.71%

6.70%

6.73%

182-day

80

6.86%

6.84%

6.87%

364-day

60

6.89%

6.88%

6.91%

($1 = 82.4630 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

