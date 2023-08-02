News & Insights

Stocks

POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.71%-6.89% band

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 02, 2023 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 240 billion rupees ($2.91 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.71%, 6.86% and 6.89% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

91-day

100

6.71%

6.70%

6.73%

182-day

80

6.86%

6.84%

6.87%

364-day

60

6.89%

6.88%

6.91%

($1 = 82.4630 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.