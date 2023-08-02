POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.71%-6.89% band

MUMBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 240 billion rupees ($2.91 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.71%, 6.86% and 6.89% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
91-day
100
6.71%
6.70%
6.73%
182-day
80
6.86%
6.84%
6.87%
364-day
60
6.89%
6.88%
6.91%
($1 = 82.4630 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
