POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.47%-6.87% band

MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 220 billion Indian rupees ($2.69 billion) through the sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.47%, 6.76% and 6.87%, respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders.

Note Quantum (in bln rupees) Median Min Max 91-day 100 6.47% 6.45% 6.47% 182-day 60 6.76% 6.74% 6.78% 364-day 60 6.87% 6.85% 6.90% ($1 = 81.7820 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

