POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.47%-6.87% band

MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 220 billion Indian rupees ($2.69 billion) through the sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.47%, 6.76% and 6.87%, respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
91-day
100
6.47%
6.45%
6.47%
182-day
60
6.76%
6.74%
6.78%
364-day
60
6.87%
6.85%
6.90%
($1 = 81.7820 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.