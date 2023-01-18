POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.42%-6.91% band

MUMBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate 300 billion rupees ($3.67 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields at 6.42%, 6.80% and 6.91% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

91-day

70

6.42%

6.40%

6.45%

182-day

130

6.80%

6.78%

6.82%

364-day

100

6.91%

6.88%

6.92%

($1 = 81.7350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

