POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.42%-6.91% band

MUMBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate 300 billion rupees ($3.67 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields at 6.42%, 6.80% and 6.91% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
91-day
70
6.42%
6.40%
6.45%
182-day
130
6.80%
6.78%
6.82%
364-day
100
6.91%
6.88%
6.92%
($1 = 81.7350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
