POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.42%-6.85% band

MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 220 billion rupees ($2.70 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields at 6.42%, 6.74% and 6.85%, respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.

Note Quantum (in bln rupees) Median Min Max 91-day 100 6.42% 6.39% 6.45% 182-day 60 6.74% 6.70% 6.75% 364-day 60 6.85% 6.80% 6.88% ($1 = 81.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

