POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.41%-6.85% band

MUMBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 220 billion rupees ($2.66 billion) through the sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.41%, 6.74% and 6.85% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

91-day

100

6.41%

6.36%

6.44%

182-day

60

6.74%

6.70%

6.76%

364-day

60

6.85%

6.82%

6.88%

($1 = 82.6500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia, Bhakti Tambe and Anant Chandak; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

