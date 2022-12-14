POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.41%-6.85% band

MUMBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 220 billion rupees ($2.66 billion) through the sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 6.41%, 6.74% and 6.85% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
91-day
100
6.41%
6.36%
6.44%
182-day
60
6.74%
6.70%
6.76%
364-day
60
6.85%
6.82%
6.88%
($1 = 82.6500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia, Bhakti Tambe and Anant Chandak; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
