POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 5.62%-6.25% band
MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 210 billion rupees ($2.63 billion) through sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 5.62%, 5.98% and 6.25% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 11 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
91-day
90
5.62%
5.58%
5.65%
182-day
70
5.98%
5.93%
6.00%
364-day
50
6.25%
6.23%
6.27%
($1 = 79.8300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
