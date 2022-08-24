POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 5.62%-6.25% band

MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 210 billion rupees ($2.63 billion) through sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 5.62%, 5.98% and 6.25% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 11 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

91-day

90

5.62%

5.58%

5.65%

182-day

70

5.98%

5.93%

6.00%

364-day

50

6.25%

6.23%

6.27%

($1 = 79.8300 Indian rupees)

