Stocks

POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 5.62%-6.25% band

Contributor
Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 210 billion rupees ($2.63 billion) through sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.

MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 210 billion rupees ($2.63 billion) through sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the same at 5.62%, 5.98% and 6.25% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 11 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

91-day

90

5.62%

5.58%

5.65%

182-day

70

5.98%

5.93%

6.00%

364-day

50

6.25%

6.23%

6.27%

($1 = 79.8300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

Are Investors Too Optimistic?

Aug 10, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular