POLL-Indian c.bank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.46%-6.92% band

MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 220 billion rupees ($2.67 billion) through the sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cut-off yields for the same at 6.46%, 6.78% and 6.92% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 11 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
91-day
100
6.46%
6.42%
6.50%
182-day
60
6.78%
6.75%
6.85%
364-day
60
6.92%
6.87%
6.97%
($1 = 82.4930 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
