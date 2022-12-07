POLL-Indian c.bank likely to set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.46%-6.92% band

MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 220 billion rupees ($2.67 billion) through the sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cut-off yields for the same at 6.46%, 6.78% and 6.92% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 11 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

91-day

100

6.46%

6.42%

6.50%

182-day

60

6.78%

6.75%

6.85%

364-day

60

6.92%

6.87%

6.97%

($1 = 82.4930 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.