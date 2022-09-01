POLL-India RBI likely to set underwriting fee in 0.25 paise-0.40 paise band for auction
MUMBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 330 billion rupees ($4.14 billion)through sale of bonds on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.25 paise-0.40 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
6.69% 2024
40
0.25 paise
0.15 paise
0.30 paise
7.10% 2029
70
0.30 paise
0.20 paise
0.45 paise
7.26% 2032
130
0.30 paise
0.20 paise
0.40 paise
6.95% 2061
90
0.40 paise
0.30 paise
0.50 paise
($1 = 79.7120 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia and Arsh Tushar Mogre; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))
