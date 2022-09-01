POLL-India RBI likely to set underwriting fee in 0.25 paise-0.40 paise band for auction

MUMBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 330 billion rupees ($4.14 billion)through sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.25 paise-0.40 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

6.69% 2024

40

0.25 paise

0.15 paise

0.30 paise

7.10% 2029

70

0.30 paise

0.20 paise

0.45 paise

7.26% 2032

130

0.30 paise

0.20 paise

0.40 paise

6.95% 2061

90

0.40 paise

0.30 paise

0.50 paise

($1 = 79.7120 Indian rupees)

