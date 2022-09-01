Stocks

POLL-India RBI likely to set underwriting fee in 0.25 paise-0.40 paise band for auction

Contributors
Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Reuters
Arsh Tushar Mogre Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

The Indian government aims to raise at least 330 billion rupees ($4.14 billion)through sale of bonds on Friday.

MUMBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 330 billion rupees ($4.14 billion)through sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.25 paise-0.40 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

6.69% 2024

40

0.25 paise

0.15 paise

0.30 paise

7.10% 2029

70

0.30 paise

0.20 paise

0.45 paise

7.26% 2032

130

0.30 paise

0.20 paise

0.40 paise

6.95% 2061

90

0.40 paise

0.30 paise

0.50 paise

($1 = 79.7120 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia and Arsh Tushar Mogre; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

What Does Tesla’s Stock Split Mean for Investors?

Aug 26, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular