POLL -India RBI likely to set cutoff yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.68%-7.71% band

MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yield for 10-year state development bonds being auctioned on Tuesday between 7.68% and 7.71%, according to the median in a Reuters poll of 10 traders.
Five Indian states aim to raise an aggregate 68 billion rupees ($851.38 million) through sale of bonds maturing in 10 years to 24 years.
Bond
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
10-year
33
7.68%-7.71%
7.66%
7.73%
16-year
10
7.75%-7.76%
7.73%
7.79%
20-24 year
25
7.78%-7.80%
7.75%
7.90%
($1 = 79.8700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
