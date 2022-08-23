POLL -India RBI likely to set cutoff yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.68%-7.71% band

MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yield for 10-year state development bonds being auctioned on Tuesday between 7.68% and 7.71%, according to the median in a Reuters poll of 10 traders.

Five Indian states aim to raise an aggregate 68 billion rupees ($851.38 million) through sale of bonds maturing in 10 years to 24 years.

Bond

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

10-year

33

7.68%-7.71%

7.66%

7.73%

16-year

10

7.75%-7.76%

7.73%

7.79%

20-24 year

25

7.78%-7.80%

7.75%

7.90%

($1 = 79.8700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

