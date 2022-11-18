POLL-India cenbank may set 7.43% as cut-off yield for 14-year bond

MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.67 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India may set cut-off yields for these notes in the 6.94%-7.44% range, according to a Reuters poll of 12 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
6.69% 2024
40
6.94%
6.90%
6.96%
7.10% 2029
60
7.31%
7.29%
7.32%
7.54% 2036
110
7.43%
7.42%
7.45%
7.40% 2062
90
7.44%
7.42%
7.45%
($1 = 81.6600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
