POLL-India cenbank may set 7.43% as cut-off yield for 14-year bond

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 18, 2022 — 12:55 am EST

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.67 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India may set cut-off yields for these notes in the 6.94%-7.44% range, according to a Reuters poll of 12 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

6.69% 2024

40

6.94%

6.90%

6.96%

7.10% 2029

60

7.31%

7.29%

7.32%

7.54% 2036

110

7.43%

7.42%

7.45%

7.40% 2062

90

7.44%

7.42%

7.45%

($1 = 81.6600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

