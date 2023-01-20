POLL-India cenbank likely to set cutoff yield for 2032 bond at 7.34%

MUMBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 280 billion rupees ($3.45 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cutoff yields for these notes in a range of 7.16% to 7.38%, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
7.38% 2027
70
7.16%
7.15%
7.17%
7.26% 2032
120
7.34%
7.33%
7.35%
7.36% 2052
90
7.38%
7.37%
7.40%
($1 = 81.2730 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Eileen Soreng)
