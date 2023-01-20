POLL-India cenbank likely to set cutoff yield for 2032 bond at 7.34%

MUMBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 280 billion rupees ($3.45 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cutoff yields for these notes in a range of 7.16% to 7.38%, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

7.38% 2027

70

7.16%

7.15%

7.17%

7.26% 2032

120

7.34%

7.33%

7.35%

7.36% 2052

90

7.38%

7.37%

7.40%

($1 = 81.2730 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

