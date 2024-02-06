POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.50%-7.54% band

MUMBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 267.10 billion rupees ($3.22 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in two years to 30 years.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.50%-7.54% band, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
2-year
10
7.28%-7.29%
7.26%
7.35%
5-year
10
7.39%-7.40%
7.37%
7.43%
7-year
10
7.43%-7.45%
7.41%
7.46%
8-10-year
65
7.50%-7.54%
7.48%
7.56%
11-30 year
172.10
7.45%-7.55%
7.42%
7.60%
($1 = 83.0400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
