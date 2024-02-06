POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.50%-7.54% band

MUMBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 267.10 billion rupees ($3.22 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in two years to 30 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.50%-7.54% band, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

2-year

10

7.28%-7.29%

7.26%

7.35%

5-year

10

7.39%-7.40%

7.37%

7.43%

7-year

10

7.43%-7.45%

7.41%

7.46%

8-10-year

65

7.50%-7.54%

7.48%

7.56%

11-30 year

172.10

7.45%-7.55%

7.42%

7.60%

($1 = 83.0400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

