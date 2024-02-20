POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.44-7.48% band

MUMBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian states will look to raise an aggregate of 302 billion rupees ($3.64 billion) on Tuesday through a sale bonds maturing in three to 30 years.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the nine to 11-year bonds in the 7.44%-7.48% band, according to a Reuters poll of 11 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
3-year
1
7.29%
7.26%
7.30%
5-8 year
52.50
7.42%-7.45%
7.37%
7.49%
9-11 year
131.50
7.44%-7.48%
7.41%
7.50%
12-30 year
117
7.44%-7.49%
7.42%
7.52%
($1 = 82.9800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
