POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.44-7.48% band

MUMBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian states will look to raise an aggregate of 302 billion rupees ($3.64 billion) on Tuesday through a sale bonds maturing in three to 30 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the nine to 11-year bonds in the 7.44%-7.48% band, according to a Reuters poll of 11 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

3-year

1

7.29%

7.26%

7.30%

5-8 year

52.50

7.42%-7.45%

7.37%

7.49%

9-11 year

131.50

7.44%-7.48%

7.41%

7.50%

12-30 year

117

7.44%-7.49%

7.42%

7.52%

($1 = 82.9800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

