News & Insights

Stocks

POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.44-7.48% band

Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

February 20, 2024 — 12:39 am EST

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian states will look to raise an aggregate of 302 billion rupees ($3.64 billion) on Tuesday through a sale bonds maturing in three to 30 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the nine to 11-year bonds in the 7.44%-7.48% band, according to a Reuters poll of 11 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

3-year

1

7.29%

7.26%

7.30%

5-8 year

52.50

7.42%-7.45%

7.37%

7.49%

9-11 year

131.50

7.44%-7.48%

7.41%

7.50%

12-30 year

117

7.44%-7.49%

7.42%

7.52%

($1 = 82.9800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.