POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for new 14-year bond at 7.40%

MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 300 billion rupees ($3.62 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 6.90% to 7.43%, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
6.69% 2024
40
6.90%
6.88%
6.93%
7.10% 2029
60
7.27%
7.26%
7.28%
New 14-year
110
7.40%
7.37%
7.42%
7.40% 2062
90
7.43%
7.39%
7.46%
($1 = 82.8080 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia, Bhakti Tambe and Anant Chandak; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.