POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for new 14-year bond at 7.40%

MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 300 billion rupees ($3.62 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 6.90% to 7.43%, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

6.69% 2024

40

6.90%

6.88%

6.93%

7.10% 2029

60

7.27%

7.26%

7.28%

New 14-year

110

7.40%

7.37%

7.42%

7.40% 2062

90

7.43%

7.39%

7.46%

($1 = 82.8080 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia, Bhakti Tambe and Anant Chandak; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

