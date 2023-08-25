POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for 2033 bond at 7.19%

MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 330 billion rupees ($3.99 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 7.19% to 7.36%, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

7.06% 2028

80

7.19%

7.18%

7.20%

7.18% 2033

140

7.19%

7.18%

7.20%

7.30% 2053

110

7.36%

7.35%

7.37%

($1 = 82.6570 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

