POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for 2033 bond at 7.19%

MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 330 billion rupees ($3.99 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 7.19% to 7.36%, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
7.06% 2028
80
7.19%
7.18%
7.20%
7.18% 2033
140
7.19%
7.18%
7.20%
7.30% 2053
110
7.36%
7.35%
7.37%
($1 = 82.6570 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)
