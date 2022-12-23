POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for 2032 bond at 7.31%

MUMBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 280 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 7.23% to 7.46%, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
7.38% 2027
70
7.23%
7.21%
7.24%
7.26% 2032
120
7.31%
7.30%
7.33%
7.36% 2052
90
7.46%
7.44%
7.47%
($1 = 82.8030 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.