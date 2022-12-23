Stocks

POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for 2032 bond at 7.31%

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

December 23, 2022 — 12:47 am EST

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 280 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 7.23% to 7.46%, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

7.38% 2027

70

7.23%

7.21%

7.24%

7.26% 2032

120

7.31%

7.30%

7.33%

7.36% 2052

90

7.46%

7.44%

7.47%

($1 = 82.8030 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.