POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for 2032 bond at 7.31%

MUMBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 280 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 7.23% to 7.46%, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

7.38% 2027

70

7.23%

7.21%

7.24%

7.26% 2032

120

7.31%

7.30%

7.33%

7.36% 2052

90

7.46%

7.44%

7.47%

($1 = 82.8030 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

