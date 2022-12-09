POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for 2032 bond at 7.31%

MUMBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 280 billion rupees ($3.41 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 7.20% to 7.40%, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

7.38% 2027

70

7.20%

7.19%

7.22%

7.26% 2032

120

7.31%

7.30%

7.32%

7.36% 2052

90

7.40%

7.39%

7.42%

($1 = 82.1750 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.