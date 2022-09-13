POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for 10-year bonds in 7.43%-7.46% band
MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indian states aim to raise an aggregate 103.50 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in five to 27 years .
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields in the 7.22% to 7.50% band, according to a Reuters poll of 12 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
5-year
1
7.22%
7.18%
7.24%
10-year
52.5
7.43%-7.46%
7.40%
7.50%
11-15 year
25
7.48%
7.47%
7.54%
18-27 year
25
7.50%
7.48%
7.60%
($1 = 79.1600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.