POLL-India cenbank likely to set cut-off yield for 10-year bonds in 7.43%-7.46% band

Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Reuters
MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indian states aim to raise an aggregate 103.50 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in five to 27 years .

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields in the 7.22% to 7.50% band, according to a Reuters poll of 12 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

5-year

1

7.22%

7.18%

7.24%

10-year

52.5

7.43%-7.46%

7.40%

7.50%

11-15 year

25

7.48%

7.47%

7.54%

18-27 year

25

7.50%

7.48%

7.60%

($1 = 79.1600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

