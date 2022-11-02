POLL-Hungary's forint lining up for rebound as pressure on CEE FX remains

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint should find space to firm past the psychological 400 per euro level in the next 12 months as Budapest works to free up European Union funds and its current account imbalances improve, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The nearly 3% rise expected in the forint over the next year should see it lead gains among central European currencies that have come under heavy pressure against a backdrop of Europe's energy crisis and global central banks hiking interest rates.

It touched a record low of 434.40 to the euro on Oct. 13 but has recovered by more than 7% since, closing Tuesday at 405.55, as Hungary's central bank introduced emergency measures to shore up the market.

The poll forecast the forint EURHUF= climbing to 394.55 to the euro in a year, a gain of 2.8% from Tuesday's close, but would first remain on the weak side of 400 in the coming months.

Gains can be driven by a possible deal between Hungary and the European Commission to free European Union funds locked up by a rule-of-law dispute.

Budapest has said it expects to seal an agreement before the end of the year after it pledged to put a new anti-corruption framework in place by Dec. 19.

"A combination of political will to reach a deal with the EC, high policy rates and improving current account dynamics should support the forint relative to peers," Morgan Stanley said in an Oct. 25 report.

The forint has been the region's hardest hit currency this year, with Hungary's high energy bill pressuring its current account.

Hungary's central bank has raised its key interest rate to 13% - almost double the level of others in central Europe - but has since sought rate stability and is tightening through a new quick deposit tool and other measures to help the forint.

Elsewhere, analysts forecast the Polish zloty and Czech crown could both weaken in coming months, with softer economies and poorglobal marketsentiment to blame, before returning to near present levels.

The zloty EURPLN= was seen at 4.70 to the euro in 12 months' time, relatively unchanged from Tuesday's close. The crown EURCZK= was expected to weaken 0.3% to 24.55 per euro.

The crown has benefited from the central bank intervening in the FX market to prevent the currency weakening, and analysts in a Reuters poll this week forecast that regime would stay in place into 2023.

Analysts also expected Romania's leu EURRON= would weaken 2.9% over the next year, to 5.05 to the euro, with the country's twin budget and current account deficits dragging.

