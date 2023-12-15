POLL-Hungary's central bank seen delivering third successive 75 bps rate cut

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is expected to cut its base rate by 75 basis points to 10.75% next Tuesday, a Reuters poll showed, in line with the bank's guidance for measured easing despite government pressure for steeper cuts.

With Hungary's headline inflation rate easing to a lower-than-forecast 7.9% last month from the European Union's highest rate of 25% in the first quarter, the NBH has slashed borrowing costs by a combined 650 bps since May to 11.5%.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has put pressure on the bank to cut rates even more sharply to boost the economy, which analysts now see contracting by 0.6% in 2023 followed by 2.8% growth in 2024, both below Orban's earlier targets.

All but one of 16 economists surveyed between December 11-15 forecast a 75 bps cut to 10.75% next week, with one analyst pencilling in a 100 bps reduction to 10.5%.

"Despite a weaker growth and inflation outlook, we expect the NBH to maintain its cautious approach and cut its base rate again by 75bp to 10.75%," Morgan Stanley economist Georgi Deyanov said.

"Further ahead, we continue to expect the NBH to maintain a steady pace of 75bp rate cuts each month until mid-2024 for the base rate to stabilise at 6.25% until year-end."

The unlocking of access to 10 billion euros worth of EU funds earlier this week, which had been suspended over rule-of-law concerns, has buoyed the forint EURHUF=, while lower energy prices and weaker domestic demand have curbed inflation risks.

"The country's external balances are also improving, as the trade balance has been in surplus for nine months, while the current account was also in positive territory in the second and third quarters of 2023," ING economist Peter Virovacz said.

"This, together with some other factors, is easing the pressure on the Hungarian forint," he said, adding that a 100 bps rate cut was a 'low-probability risk scenario' for next week's meeting after a dovish turn by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The median forecast of economists sees the Hungarian central bank base rate falling to 6.25% by the end of next year and 5% by the end of 2025. Average inflation is seen easing to 5.05% next year and 4% a year later from nearly 18% in 2023.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Christina Fincher)

