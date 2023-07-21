POLL-Hungary central bank to trim one-day deposit rate by 100 bps again next week

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank is expected to carry on with its 100 bps rate cuts next week, taking its one-day deposit rate to 15%, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the European Union's highest inflation rate is slowing at last.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) cut its one-day deposit rate by 100 basis points (bps) NBHK3 in both May and June, and flagged further possible "gradual" cuts.

Hungary's annual inflation slowed to 20.1% in June and Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told Reuters on Thursday that price growth could drop to 7-8% by December.

Seven economists surveyed between July 17 and 21 unanimously forecast another 100 bps cut in the one-day rate to 15% next Tuesday at the NBH's monthly rate meeting. The 13% base rate is expected to stay unchanged.

"The NBH will likely stick to unchanged communication and 100bp monthly cuts in the o/n deposit rate until September," Citigroup said in a note.

"If core price deceleration is confirmed in July-Aug, it may open the door for gradual cuts in the policy (base) rate from October."

The poll shows the central bank aligning its one-day rate with the 13% base rate NBHI in September.

The bank launched the emergency one-day deposit rate, the highest in the EU, in October to shore up the forint which hit all-time lows of 430 to the euro. The currency EURHUF=D3 has since recovered to trade at 380.50 on Friday, but some analysts said risks of renewed depreciation have not gone away.

"With weaker growth but inflation in line with the NBH's forecast, we expect the central bank to proceed in normalising its monetary policy by cutting the 1-day deposit rate by 100bp to 15%," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"Significant and persistent currency depreciation remains a risk that could result in a pause ahead."

Analysts expect the bank to cut its base rate to 11% by the end of 2023. Average inflation is projected to fall to 5% in 2024 from 18% this year.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((krisztina.than@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.