POLL-Hungary central bank to leave rates steady as inflation spike looms

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, April 21 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary is likely to leave interest rates unchanged next Tuesday before an expected spike in inflation the bank considers temporary but has said it would closely monitor for any possible second-round effects.

All 20 economists in an April 19-21 Reuters survey said the NBH would leave its base rate HUINT=ECI at 0.6%. The 11 analysts, who gave a forecast for the overnight deposit rate HUODPO=ECI also said it would remain at -0.05%.

The bank left rates unchanged last month and said it was ready to prevent a sustained rise in inflation as the recession-hit economy starts to recover from the coronavirus shock.

"The National Bank of Hungary has stepped up on hawkish guidance lately, but still seems to be very cautious about starting the policy normalisation process, in our view," said economist Mai Doan at Bank of America.

"We continue to think the hiking cycle will start only in 2022," Doan said. BofA expects the base rate to rise to 1.2% by the end of next year. The consensus forecast sees the rate at just 0.75% at end-2022.

The overwhelming majority of economists also expect the NBH to leave its one-week deposit rate NBHK steady at 0.75% -- a level where it has stayed since September's 15-basis-point hike -- at least through to the end of the third quarter.

The central bank expects headline inflation to approach 5% in the second quarter, driven by fuel prices and tax changes, overshooting its 2% to 4% target range by a wide margin.

However, it sees tax-adjusted core inflation, its preferred measure of lasting price trends, close to its 3% policy anchor over the next three years.

Central bank rate setter Gyula Pleschinger said last month that the NBH would not change rates unless tax-adjusted core inflation moved out of the target band for a sustained period.

"As long as tax-adjusted core inflation remains inside the tolerance band ... we will not act," he said on March 24.

Some economists have said, however, the NBH may be forced to raise its one-week deposit rate if inflation rises higher still, weakening the Hungarian forint EURHUF=D3, which had skirted record lows versus the euro last month.

"There is a lot of uncertainty about how inflation will respond to the eventual easing of lockdowns and the risks are clearly skewed to a weaker forint and higher rates if inflation proves persistent into Q2 and Q3," said Liam Peach at Capital Economics.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Larry King)

