POLL-Hungary central bank to cut one-day deposit rate by 100 bps to 13% next week

BUDAPEST, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank is expected to cut its one-day quick deposit rate NBHK3 by a further 100 bps to 13% next week as the EU's highest inflation finally decelerates and an economic slowdown deepens, a Reuters poll forecast on Friday.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which started its easing cycle in May - the first in Central Europe - is expected to merge its one-day deposit rate with the 13% base rate on Tuesday and also simplify its monetary policy toolkit, analysts said.

Ten economists surveyed between Sept. 18 and 22 unanimously forecast another 100 bps cut in the one-day rate to 13% next Tuesday. The 13% base rate is expected to stay unchanged.

The Reuters poll sees the base rate reduced to 11.5% by the end of 2023 and to 6.5% by the end of 2024.

According to the median forecast in the poll, the overnight (O/N) deposit rate - the bottom of the corridor - would stay unchanged at 12.50% but some analysts said the NBH would make the rate corridor symmetrical, which would include cutting the rate to 12.00%.

"We see the central bank making the interest rate corridor symmetric again, by cutting the O/N deposit rate to 12% from 12.5% and the O/N lending rate to 14% from 16.5%," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

"Further ahead, we see elevated uncertainty about the trajectory of the NBH's easing cycle, which we think will eventually be determined by the outcome of the central bank's balancing act between rapid deceleration of inflation, domestic demand growth recovery and FX stability."

Gyula Pleschinger, an influential policymaker on the nine-member Monetary Council, told Reuters last week that there was a "good chance" the NBH could align its one-day deposit rate with its 13% base rate when it meets on Sept. 26, unwinding all of last October's emergency rate hikes to shore up the forint from record lows.

Hungary's annual inflation slowed to 16.4% in August and was expected to decelerate to 7% by December, NBH Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told a conference on Thursday.

Peter Virovacz, an analyst at ING Bank, said the central bank would nonetheless tread carefully in the coming months, as it was still uncertain when Hungary could get EU funds that had been suspended due to a rule-of-law row with Brussels.

"(Next week) we see the NBH to reshape the whole interest rate corridor, making it symmetrical again with a plus-minus 100bp wideness. The effective rate will be 13%," he said.

"Regarding the expected uncertainty and market volatility due to EU funds issues and the 'higher for longer' monetary policy mantra among major central banks, we see an overly cautious NBH in late 2023 and early 2024."

Average inflation is projected to fall to 5.5% in 2024 from 18% this year. The economy will shrink by 0.5% this year according to the median forecast in the poll.

