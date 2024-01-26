POLL-Hungary central bank seen accelerating pace of rate cuts to 100 bps

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is likely to accelerate the pace of rate cuts to 100 basis points next week, lowering its base rate to 9.75% HUINT=ECI, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, though some economists see a more cautious, 75 bps reduction.

With Hungary's inflation falling to a lower-than-forecast 5.5% by December from the European Union's highest levels of over 25% a year ago, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag signalled last week that the bank could step up the pace of easing.

The NBH has slashed borrowing costs by a combined 725 basis points since May to 10.75%, but faced with a sagging economy and a heavy 2024 election calendar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has pressured the bank for even sharper cuts.

Virag's mid-January guidance has led 15 out of 18 economists polled between Jan. 22 and 26 to pencil in a 100 bps reduction in the base rate on Tuesday after three monthly cuts of 75 bps.

"While global risk metrics have improved since December, HUF has depreciated slightly against EUR and USD," Morgan Stanley economists said in a note.

"Yet, the significant fall in imported inflation and the subdued growth dynamics are likely to allow for the NBH to be less sensitive to the recent FX depreciation moves."

Still, with a government proposal on replacing the main reference rate for corporate loans with a much lower benchmark sending the forint to three-month-lows, three analysts expect the bank to stick with the 75 bps pace seen in the past months.

The bank has rejected the proposal as "misguided", saying it would reduce the scope for policy manoeuvre. It also said comments by S&P Global, first reported by Reuters, signalled possible risks to Hungary's credit rating.

Orban's government, however, is still in talks with banks on the scheme, which it says could help revive investments and shore up economic growth.

Last year's inflation surge pushed Hungary's economy into recession and while growth is expected to resume in 2024, the poll suggests it will miss the government's 3.6% forecast, with economists projecting only a 2.75% expansion.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alison Williams)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://x.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.