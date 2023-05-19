POLL-Hungary central bank looks poised to start paring back emergency hikes

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, May 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank is likely to start paring back October's emergency rate hikes with a 100-basis-point cut in its 18% one-day deposit rate next Tuesday, a Reuters poll showed, but some analysts say recent forint weakness could delay the first cut.

A plunge in the forint EURHUF=D3 to record lows versus the euro amid a surge in inflation to the highest levels in the European Union forced the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) into emergency rate hikes last October.

However, last month the NBH slashed the top of its interest rate corridor by 450 basis points, paving the way for a change in its key one-day deposit rate depending on risk assessment.

With inflation across central Europe slowly retreating amid a fall in gas prices and a collapse in consumer demand, most economists surveyed between May 15-19 say the NBH looks poised to deliver the region's first interest rate cut since 2021.

Out of 11 economists, who gave a forecast, seven projected a 100 bps cut in the one-day rate NBHK3 to 17% next week, two analysts pencilled in a 50 bps reduction, while two expect no change, eyeing the first move only next month.

"We move forward by a month our expectation for the first 100bp cut in the 1-day deposit rate to 17% and now expect it to happen at the upcoming May 23 meeting," Morgan Stanley economist Georgi Deyanov said in a note.

"Yet, we see a non-negligible 40% subjective probability for the NBH to remain patient, in search for confirmation that the improvements of risk perceptions about the Hungarian economy are indeed persistent."

The survey median projects the NBH to proceed with 100 bps of cuts over the coming months, aligning its one-day rate with the 13% base rate NBHI by the autumn, with four out of eight economists expecting the move to take place in September.

Faced with upside inflation risks, the Czech National Bank has said interest rates could remain high for longer, or even increase, while new government measures to help households ahead of a national election could complicate the Polish central bank's fight against inflation.

On Friday the forint, which still leads central Europe with a 5.8% gain for the year, retreated from 13-month-high scaled on Tuesday and was on track for its worst weekly showing since mid-March as a retreat by central Europe's currencies continued.

"We have a slight inclination for the move to come in June (60% chance), but it can perfectly well be May (40%)," economists at JP Morgan said in a note.

Analysts at Raiffeisen Bank said the forint's falls could delay the rate cut by a month despite an improved foreign trade balance, a weaker economy and a decline in headline inflation to 24% by April from peak of 25.7% in January.

"Despite such a favourable local setting for the launch of the rate cut cycle, the recent HUF weakening caused by rising external risks is seen prohibiting monetary easing right now," Raiffeisen said.

"Therefore, we expect an on hold decision this time but potentially the (NBH) gives some stronger signal that the rate cut cycle may begin soon (potentially already in June)."

