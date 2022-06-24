POLL-Hungary cenbank to maintain 50 bps tightening pace next week

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, June 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank is likely to raise its base rate HUINT=ECI by another 50 basis points to 6.4% next Tuesday, with more hikes to come this year, putting the bank on course for its steepest tightening cycle in nearly three decades.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which became the first central bank in the European Union to start raising interest rates a year ago, has lifted its base rate by over 500 basis points in the past 12 months, only to see inflation steadily outpace its forecasts.

The NBH is also set to upwardly revise its 2022 inflation projection when it meets on Tuesday after Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag warned last week that the bank's March forecast for up to 9.8% inflation this year no longer looked sustainable.

Despite the massive rate rises, the forint EURHUF=D3 sank to a record low at 403 versus the euro last week and is down nearly 8% so far this year due to factors ranging from Hungary's high budget deficit to the introduction of windfall taxes on banks and certain companies.

The currency is underperforming its regional peers and complicating the NBH's efforts to rein in surging inflation.

"We expect the NBH to raise the base rate by 50bp to 6.40% at its upcoming June 28 core meeting. Yet, we see significant risks for a catch-up one-off 100bp hike in the base rate to 6.90%," economists at Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"We see the base rate peaking at 8.90% in December but also see a risk of one-off hikes should FX depreciation pressures remain."

The median projection of 14 economists in a June 20-24 Reuters poll saw the NBH raising its base rate by 50 bps. However, three economists have pencilled in a larger, 100 bps hike to 6.9% in a repeat of last autumn when the bank slowed the pace of rate rises only to be forced to ramp them up again.

"The Hungarian central bank continues to send all the 'right' messages (focused on CPI exclusively, will keep tightening, etc.) but ultimately slows the pace of hikes when market conditions are benign, and speeds up when risk sentiment weakens and the forint sells off," analysts at JP Morgan said.

The poll forecasts headline inflation averaging 10.25% this year, its fastest pace in 24 years. Price growth is seen easing to 6.5% next year, still far above the NBH's 2% to 4% target range, implying the need for further policy tightening.

Economists now project the Hungarian base rate rising to 8.55% by the end of this year, 55 bps higher than a month ago, easing to 7.1% by the end of next year, up 20 bps from last month's survey.

