POLL-Hungary cenbank to keep rates steady amid soaring CPI, EU funding risks

BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its base rate on hold at central Europe's highest 13% mark next Tuesday with inflation on track to scale a 26-year-high in 2023 and exceeding the bank's 2% to 4% policy target range even a year later.

After last month's emergency rate rise to shore up the forint, Central Europe's worst-performing unit with a 10% loss versus the euro in 2022, the bank pledged to offer its new quick deposit tool at an 18% rate "as long as necessary."

All 16 economists polled between Nov. 14 and 18 said the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) would leave its base rate HUINT=ECI unchanged at its monthly meeting next week.

"We expect the NBH to continue to use its temporary O/N facility for now and keep the base rate stable at 13% until a gradual disinflation trend emerges in H2 23, allowing it to ease 150bp in Q4 23," economists at Barclays said in a note.

The forint has been pressured by the NBH prematurely halting rate hikes in September with price growth still on the rise, Hungary's high exposure to Russian energy imports, and a funding row with the European Union that has hampered access to billions of euros of financing.

"We do not expect any change in the policy rate. The o/n depo rate anchoring the front end of the curve is likely to remain unchanged at 18% until positive news on EU funds help to compress risk premia," said Eszter Gargyan at Citigroup.

The poll projects Hungary's average inflation, also boosted by surging food prices and a government move to curtail household energy subsidies, to increase to 16% next year from 14.3% expected in 2022.

Economic growth is seen grinding to a halt next year after 5% expansion seen in 2022, then rising to 2.9% in 2024.

Inflation is on track to exceed the NHB's target range for the fourth straight year in 2024, with economists projecting 5% average price growth, slowing to 3.8% by the end of 2024.

"With inflation over 20%oya and core CPI on track to peak above 23% in December, the NBH has to tread carefully. Our base case is that it will not try to cut rates anytime soon, though at 18%, the bar for additional hikes is high as well," economists at J.P. Morgan said in a note.

