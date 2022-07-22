POLL-Hungary cenbank seen raising rates further next week as CPI risks mount

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, July 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank is expected to raise its base interest rate HUINT=ECI by 100 basis points to 10.75% next Tuesday, with more hikes to come this year as inflation risks have increased due to surging energy bills and a weak forint.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which became the first central bank in the European Union to start raising interest rates in June 2021, has lifted its base rate by over 900 basis points since then, only to see inflation outpace its forecasts and now firmly stuck in double-digits.

To add to the central bank's woes, the forint EURHUF=D3 sank to a record low of 416.90 versus the euro early this month, forcing the NBH to raise its one-week deposit rate by a whopping 200 bps to 9.75% and a few days later its base rate as well, also by 200 bps to 9.75%.

Hungary's twin deficits and lack of access to European Union funds had prompted investors to sell the forint amid worsening sentiment on international markets, which forced the government to scrap years-long price caps on energy bills this week for higher-usage households. This is expected to raise inflation further, while helping to rein in the budget deficit.

Despite gains to around 398, the forint is still down 7% versus the euro so far this year, underperforming its regional peers and complicating the NBH's task of curbing inflation.

The median projection of 14 economists in a July 18-22 Reuters poll saw the NBH raising its base rate by 100 bps next Tuesday. However, six economists have pencilled in smaller hikes of 50 or 75 bps, and one analyst projected a 125 bps increase.

"We expect the NBH to raise its base rate and subsequently its 1-week depo rate by 75bp, to 10.50%, at its upcoming meeting," Morgan Stanley said on Friday.

"EU funding risks remain a country-specific risk, adding to the uncertainty about the rates outlook."

The forint is kept under pressure by Hungary's rule-of-law debate with Brussels, which has hampered access to billions of euros worth of EU funds.

"The effects of unfavourable financial market developments and persistently high commodity and energy prices point to a prolonged period of high external inflation," the central bank said on July 12 when it hiked its base rate.

Rising inflation risks will lead to higher interest rates in Hungary, at a time when the economy is expected to slow sharply next year, analysts said.

"We see the terminal rate now at around 14% with a potential of easing starting in 2H23 as inflation will fall significantly on base effects," Peter Virovacz at ING said.

The poll forecasts headline inflation averaging 12.2% this year. Price growth is seen easing to 9.95% next year, still far above the NBH's 2% to 4% target range. Economists now project the base rate will rise to 12.00% by the end of this year.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans)

