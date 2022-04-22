POLL-Hungary cenbank seen raising base rate by another 100 bps next week

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, April 22 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is likely to raise its base rate by another 100 basis points next Tuesday in response to a continued surge in inflation, which economists now say is on track to average its highest since 2001.

The market sell-off following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and a looming energy price shock in Europe due to a surge in global oil and gas prices are compounding already strong underlying price pressures in the region.

Central European markets have largely recovered from their falls of late February and early March, shored up by massive central bank rate rises across the region as price growth surged into double-digits, hitting levels not seen in decades.

The median forecast of 14 analysts in an April 19-22 Reuters poll projects the NBH will raise its base rate HUINT=ECI to 5.4% from 4.4% next week, maintaining a steady hiking pace despite a small downside surprise in March inflation.

Forecasts in the survey, which sees inflation running at 9% this year, its highest since 2001, also included a 75 bps and a 50 bps April increase.

A 100 bps hike would make the tightening cycle launched last June the Hungarian central bank's third-steepest since the end of Communist rule, exceeded only by a 600 bps cycle nearly two decades ago and a 900 bps cycle in the mid-1990s.

"We see the NBH sticking to its March playbook. This means a 100 bp rise to 5.40% in the base rate on 26 April and a 30 bp hike to 6.45% in the 1-week depo rate on 28 April," ING economist Peter Virovacz said in a note.

"The forward guidance should remain hawkish as we expect the central bank to emphasise the upside risks in inflation."

Analysts now see the Hungarian base rate rising to 7.4% by the end of this year, 120 bps higher than just a month ago, which would be its highest level since late 2009, before Prime Minister Viktor Orban took power in a landslide 2010 vote.

March price growth came in at an annual 8.5% versus market forecasts for an 8.7% increase, while core inflation hit its highest in more than two decades, signalling strong underlying price pressures.

Nationalist Orban, re-elected for a fourth successive term this month, capped the prices of fuels, household energy, some basic foods and mortgages to keep a lid on price growth ahead of the vote.

Without these measures, some of which are due to expire next month, Hungarian inflation would be running at 13%, a top Orban aide said on Thursday, exceeding even a 12.7% March reading in the Czech Republic.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.