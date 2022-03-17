POLL-Hungary c.bank to raise base rate by 75 bps amid surge in CPI outlook

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, March 17 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is likely to raise its base rate by 75 basis points to 4.15% HUINT=ECI next Tuesday based on the median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll, which also projects a surge in inflation amid the war in Ukraine.

The market sell-off in the wake of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 and a looming energy price shock in Europe due to a surge in global oil and gas prices are compounding already strong underlying price pressures in the region. Sharp weakening of currencies could fuel additional inflation.

The NBH lifted the forint EURHUF=D3 from record lows of 400 versus the euro this month with a pledge to use all tools at its disposal to shore up markets while hiking the top of its interest rate corridor by 100 bps to make room for more tightening.

It is expected to follow up with a 75 bps hike in its base rate and the overnight deposit rate HUODPO=ECI next week based on the median forecast of 11 analysts polled between March 16 and 17. The forecasts ranged from a 50 bps hike to a 125 bps hike.

The NBH will also publish updated economic forecasts next week, which could indicate the extent of further tightening required.

"Rising upside risks to inflation and the vulnerability of the domestic currency justify the continued tightening of monetary conditions," economists at Erste Group said in a note.

"We expect the policy rate and effective one-week depo rate to converge at 7.4% by mid-2022."

Hungarian inflation continued its inexorable rise in February despite price caps in place on some basic foods, fuel and energy, reflecting strong price pressures across Central Europe exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Hungary reported a forecast-beating rise in headline inflation to an annual 8.3% HUCPIY=ECI, its highest since August 2007, while core inflation HUCPIC=ECI also topped 8%, sharply exceeding the bank's 2% to 4% policy target range.

Economists polled by Reuters now project average inflation of 8.15% this year, nearly two percentage points higher than just a month ago, while 2023 average inflation is estimated at 4.65%, nearly a percentage point higher, meaning the NBH would miss its inflation target for the third year in a row.

"In our view, the latest staff projection will show a significant revision in the CPI path compared to the December projection. This will reflect the need for further tightening," ING economist Peter Virovacz said.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.