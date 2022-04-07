POLL-Hungarian forint has room to gain but EU tensions a risk

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST, April 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint has the most space to gain among central European currencies in the next year with expectations of a de-escalation in the war in Ukraine, although growing tensions with the European Union pose a sharp risk for the currency, a Reuters poll showed.

Poland's zloty was also seen gaining over the next 12 months after it and the Hungarian forint both hit record lows in early March amid a market sell-off sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The forint EURHUF= was expected to gradually return to firming and rise 3.2% from Tuesday's closing levels to 365 per euro in 12 months' time - well off an all-time low of 400 hit amid the market turmoil.

The forint's outlook is boosted by expectations of de-escalation in Ukraine and rising central bank interest rates over the next year as policymakers fight surging inflation, Gergely Suppan, senior analyst at Takarekbank, said.

But tensions with Brussels remained a risk. The forint plunged more than 2% on Tuesday after the European Commission said it would launch disciplinary action against Hungary in a step that could lead to freezing EU funds.

"The EU's announcement of the start of the disciplinary action against Hungary could weaken the forint, and this is a conflict that could last for months," Suppan said.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was expected to rise 3.0% over the next 12 months to 4.52 to the euro, a similar level forecast in the previous poll in March.

The zloty has recovered around 7.5% as of Tuesday's close since hitting a record low above 5 per euro on March 7. The Czech crown has also risen over 6% from lows in March. Both were helped during the market turmoil by their respective central banks intervening in markets.

In the poll, though, the crown EURCZK= should give back some gains, with weakening seen later this year before slight gains in early 2023. The median forecast saw the crown at 24.60 per euro in a year, down 0.9% from Tuesday's close.

Similarly, the Romanian leu EURRON= should weaken, with the poll seeing it drop 2.1% to 5.05 to the euro by the end of the first quarter in 2023.

