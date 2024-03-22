POLL-Hungarian central bank seen reverting to 75-bps rate cut pace

By Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank is expected to revert to a 75-basis-point pace of easing next Tuesday, lowering its base rate to 8.25% HUINT=ECI after increased market volatility pushed the forint close to a one-year low against the euro.

The cut to the European Union's highest benchmark would move Hungary closer to the 7% key rate in Romania, where strong underlying price pressures and tax hikes at the start of the year have so far prevented the central bank from easing.

The National Bank of Hungary has faced pressure from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to cut borrowing costs to aid the country's recovery. It lowered its base rate by 75 bps in January before accelerating the pace of cuts to 100 bps last month, aided by a retreat in price growth from the EU's highest levels.

The forint has also been pressured by a proposed change to oversight of the central bank, which investors fear could undermine its independence, and a move by European lawmakers to overturn a decision to release 10 billion euros worth of funds to Hungary.

On Friday, the forint - central Europe's worst-performing currency this year - fell 0.7% against the euroEURHUF=, making the outcome of Tuesday's rate decision highly uncertain. It has lost 3.5% so far this year.

While the median forecast of 14 economists in a March 18-22 survey projects a 75-bps cut, forecasts include bets for a 100-bps reduction, as well as a 50-bps move, which would be the smallest cut since the bank launched its rate easing cycle last May.

"Despite having accelerated to 100bp of rate cuts in February, we expect the NBH to revert back to a slower pace of easing due to increased FX volatility and thus to cut its base rate by 75bp," Morgan Stanley economists said in a note.

"Further ahead, we expect the NBH to slow down its pace of rate cuts further to 50bp per meeting in April."

The clash between Orban and his former ally, bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, which has escalated since the 2022 election, has led investors to pare back the scope of easing by the end of 2024.

"At the beginning of the year, forward rate agreements were pricing in a 5.2% base rate for the end of this year, but now the market is pricing in a rate above 6%," said Mihaly Otvos, a trader at CIB Bank.

"In the past month the expectation for the year-end rate rose at least by half a percentage point because the market's understanding of the central bank's communication is that the NBH will pause after the May or June rate cut."

The median forecast in the poll sees the bank cutting its base rate to 6% by the end of the year, unchanged from levels projected last month.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Christina Fincher)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://x.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.