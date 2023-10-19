POLL-Hungarian cenbank seen slowing pace of rate cuts to 50 bps next week

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank is likely to cut its key rate HUINT=ECI by 50 basis points to 12.5% next Tuesday, slowing the pace of rate cuts amid heightened uncertainty about its next move after unwinding emergency hikes to defend the forint.

A retreat in the European Union's highest inflation rate allowed the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) by last month to fully erase 500 bps worth of emergency hikes delivered a year ago, but the bank struck a cautious tone about further easing.

With Hungary still running the EU's highest key rate at 13%, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has piled pressure on the NBH to slash borrowing costs as the nationalist leader struggles to drag the economy out of its longest technical recession since modern records began.

The NBH, led by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, has said tight monetary conditions were needed to ensure disinflation continues next year. However, it gave few clues on how it might proceed from October, raising uncertainty around Tuesday's outcome.

In an Oct. 16-19 Reuters poll, eight out of 14 economists projected a 50 bps cut next week, four analysts pencilled in larger cuts worth 75 or 100 bps, while two forecast no change.

"We reiterate our expectation for the NBH to switch to a slower pace of easing at its October 24 meeting by lowering its base rate by 50bp to 12.50% with symmetric risks for a 25bp or 75bp rate cut," Morgan Stanley economist Georgi Deyanov said.

"We also expect the central bank to maintain its forward guidance for a cautious and gradual easing cycle, conditional on risk perceptions and financial markets volatility."

With inflation moderating across central Europe, some central banks in the region have started reversing their tight monetary policy of recent years, with Hungary's central bank leading the charge.

The Polish central bank has also delivered 100 bps in cuts to its key rate since September, while markets are betting Czech policymakers could deliver their first rate cut by the end of the year.

Hungary's inflation rate, which peaked above 25% early this year and remains the highest in the EU, is expected to slow to around 7% by December. However, consumption has slumped, putting the government's 1.5% earlier growth forecast out of reach.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Bernadette Baum)

