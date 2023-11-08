News & Insights

Stocks

POLL-Half of Japanese firms see earnings risks from Israel-Hamas conflict

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

November 08, 2023 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Almost half of Japanese companies see the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas potentially hitting their earnings, citing concerns about a further rise in oil and commodity prices, the latest Reuters corporate survey showed.

On the issue of ending negative interest rates, which have been a key pillar of Japan's central bank's accommodative monetary policy, nearly half of Japanese firms said they expected it to happen by the middle of next year.

Forty-eight percent of firms polled by Reuters said the Israel-Hamas conflict would affect their earnings negatively, the poll showed, roughly on par with the 49% who expected no particular impact and outstripping the 3% who saw a positive effect.

"Worsening of the Middle East situation will lead to a sharp rise in raw material and fuel prices," a manager at a chemical manufacturer wrote in the survey.

In the survey, 46% of firms that responded to a question about how much oil prices are likely to rise in the near future said they expected them to increase to $120 a barrel or higher. North Sea Brent crude is now around $81 a barrel.

The poll highlighted wider worries about conditions in the Middle East. Among concerns about instability in the Middle East, two-thirds of respondents cited rises in raw material prices other than oil.

About half of them said they feared more global inflation, while two-fifths saw potential shortages of oil products and those made of them, according to the survey.

The monthly Reuters Corporate Survey of 502 large and mid-sized non-financial Japanese firms, in which 251 responded, showed 46% of companies expected the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to end negative interest rates by the June 2024 quarter or earlier.

The BOJ last week eased its hold on long-term rates by watering down a 1% cap set for the 10-year yield as a reference rather a rigid ceiling.

Sources have said its next focus is to end its negative interest rate policy and push short-term rates to zero, from the current -0.1%.

In the survey, 40% of firms said the negative interest rate policy was having a positive impact on their companies' management.

The survey was conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research on Oct. 24-Nov. 2, with firms responding on condition of anonymity to allow them to speak more freely.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink. Editing by Sam Holmes)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.