POLL-Good/excellent ratings for U.S. corn seen at 70%, soy 69%

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - Crop ratings for U.S. corn and soybeans were seen falling slightly after a heatwave hit the U.S. Midwest in the middle of June, analysts said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to rate 70% of the corn crop as good-to-excellent in its weekly crop progress and conditions report, according to the average estimates in a survey of 9 analysts. If realized, that would be down 2% from a week ago.

Estimates for good-to-excellent ratings for corn ranged from 68% to 71%, with a median of 70%

Soybean ratings were forecast slipping 1 percentage point to 69%, with soybean planting seen advancing 7 percentage points to 95% complete.

The government was scheduled to publish its report on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

The report also was expected to show that good-to-excellent ratings for spring wheat dipped 1 percentage point to 53%, with planting seen as 99% complete.

Winter wheat ratings were forecast at 31%, unchanged from a week earlier. Analysts predicted that winter wheat harvest advanced to 23% complete from 10%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition*

70

68-71

72

Soybeans condition*

69

68-70

70

Soybeans planted (percent)

95

94-97

88

Spring wheat condition*

53

51-55

54

Spring wheat planted (percent)

99

98-99

94

Winter wheat harvested (percent)

23

16-30

10

Winter wheat condition*

31

29-32

31

*Percent good/excellent

