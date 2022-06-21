POLL-Good/excellent ratings for U.S. corn seen at 70%, soy 69%
CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - Crop ratings for U.S. corn and soybeans were seen falling slightly after a heatwave hit the U.S. Midwest in the middle of June, analysts said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to rate 70% of the corn crop as good-to-excellent in its weekly crop progress and conditions report, according to the average estimates in a survey of 9 analysts. If realized, that would be down 2% from a week ago.
Estimates for good-to-excellent ratings for corn ranged from 68% to 71%, with a median of 70%
Soybean ratings were forecast slipping 1 percentage point to 69%, with soybean planting seen advancing 7 percentage points to 95% complete.
The government was scheduled to publish its report on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).
The report also was expected to show that good-to-excellent ratings for spring wheat dipped 1 percentage point to 53%, with planting seen as 99% complete.
Winter wheat ratings were forecast at 31%, unchanged from a week earlier. Analysts predicted that winter wheat harvest advanced to 23% complete from 10%.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
Corn condition*
70
68-71
72
Soybeans condition*
69
68-70
70
Soybeans planted (percent)
95
94-97
88
Spring wheat condition*
53
51-55
54
Spring wheat planted (percent)
99
98-99
94
Winter wheat harvested (percent)
23
16-30
10
Winter wheat condition*
31
29-32
31
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)
