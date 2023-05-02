News & Insights

Stocks

POLL-Gold to hover near record highs as interest rates near peak

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

May 02, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Deep Kaushik Vakil for Reuters ->

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

May 2 (Reuters) - Analysts expect gold prices to hover around $1,950 an ounce in the coming months, keeping close to all-time highs as central banks stop raising interest rates and investors buy bullion as a hedge against economic uncertainty, a Reuters poll showed.

Gold XAU= hit a 13-month peak of $2,048.71 in April, just $24 shy of its record high, as bank failures spread fear through markets.

Prices have since slipped to around $1,990 after central bankers made clear they had not finished their interest rate hikes. GOL/

Gold is traditionally seen as a safe way to preserve wealth. However, the non-yielding metal suffers when high interest rates raise returns on competing assets such as bonds and boost the U.S. dollar, making gold costlier for buyers with other currencies. US10YTIP=RR, =USD

The poll of 41 analysts and traders conducted in April returned median forecasts for gold to average $1,950 an ounce in the second quarter of 2023, $1,965 in the third and $2,000 next year. COMMODS-GOLD

So far in 2023, gold has averaged around $1,915 an ounce, higher than the average in any previous full year.

Three months ago, a Reuters poll predicted prices would average $1,852.50 in 2023. All but four of the 35 participants in both polls raised their forecasts.

"We expect gold to challenge the double top at $2,075 this year," independent analyst Ross Norman said.

Carsten Menke at Julius Baer said gold had "moved too fast too far". With neither a rapid fall in interest rates nor a recession likely, "there is more downside than upside for prices," he said.

For silver XAG=, the poll forecast average prices of $23.95 an ounce in 2023 and $25.20 in 2024, above its year-to-date average of around $23.20. COMMODS-SILVER

Gold and silver priceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3NvfTxL

Gold v Dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/42e8Cq9

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Editing by Peter Hobson and Barbara Lewis)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.