POLL-Gold to hover near record highs as interest rates near peak

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

May 2 (Reuters) - Analysts expect gold prices to hover around $1,950 an ounce in the coming months, keeping close to all-time highs as central banks stop raising interest rates and investors buy bullion as a hedge against economic uncertainty, a Reuters poll showed.

Gold XAU= hit a 13-month peak of $2,048.71 in April, just $24 shy of its record high, as bank failures spread fear through markets.

Prices have since slipped to around $1,990 after central bankers made clear they had not finished their interest rate hikes. GOL/

Gold is traditionally seen as a safe way to preserve wealth. However, the non-yielding metal suffers when high interest rates raise returns on competing assets such as bonds and boost the U.S. dollar, making gold costlier for buyers with other currencies. US10YTIP=RR, =USD

The poll of 41 analysts and traders conducted in April returned median forecasts for gold to average $1,950 an ounce in the second quarter of 2023, $1,965 in the third and $2,000 next year. COMMODS-GOLD

So far in 2023, gold has averaged around $1,915 an ounce, higher than the average in any previous full year.

Three months ago, a Reuters poll predicted prices would average $1,852.50 in 2023. All but four of the 35 participants in both polls raised their forecasts.

"We expect gold to challenge the double top at $2,075 this year," independent analyst Ross Norman said.

Carsten Menke at Julius Baer said gold had "moved too fast too far". With neither a rapid fall in interest rates nor a recession likely, "there is more downside than upside for prices," he said.

For silver XAG=, the poll forecast average prices of $23.95 an ounce in 2023 and $25.20 in 2024, above its year-to-date average of around $23.20. COMMODS-SILVER

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Editing by Peter Hobson and Barbara Lewis)

